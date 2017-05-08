Woman body-slammed and thrown into pool with her dog after asking rowdy youngsters to quiet down - Mirror Online

An elderly woman was body-slammed and thrown into a swimming pool after asking a group of rowdy youngsters to quiet down.

The unidentified woman appeared to be asking a group of revellers at a pool party to turn down their music when a man put his arms around her waist and sent her crashing to the ground.

He then grabbed her by her shirt and one of her legs and hurled her into the water, along with her dog.

Youngsters can be heard cheering and laughing and footage shows them frantically running around.

It is unclear if the woman, was hurt in the incident or when and where the assault took place.

The video has been posted on Twitter with most people condemning the actions of the man who targeted the elderly dog-walker.