WeAreIrish – Twitter Hashtag Reveals the Contradictions in How Liberals View Ethnicity | VDARE - premier news outlet for patriotic immigration reform

On the 18th of April, 2017, Úna-Minh Kavanagh posted a message on Twitter, under #WeAreIrish, complaining that “our ads, our broadcasters and tourism material” were dominated by “white faces.” This resulted predictably in a backlash. The backlash was picked up, predictably, by the media and framed by them in the most manipulative way possible. In short, “racists attack woman for demanding her human-rights.”

Úna-Minh Kavanagh is a young Vietnamese woman and Irish citizen who was raised from childhood by an Irish family in Kerry. She has become a poster child for the New Ireland we keep hearing about. Evidence, we are told, that mass-immigration is no big deal because everyone assimilates and becomes Irish. Such is the new State-Individualist paradigm of Irish nationality.

But a closer inspection of the hashtag and the media’s reporting on it, reveals a much more complicated story. Úna-Minh Kavanagh “started a hashtag to celebrate diversity. Then the trolling started.” So the Irish Times explain, in their usual objective way (21/04/17). But, really, who is trolling whom? The Irish Times did not post a screenshot of the following tweet which undoubtedly provoked most of the backlash. Why?