Seven people robbed by mob of teens at Oakland BART station - by j_lamb - The San Francisco Examiner

A mob of teenagers bum rushed a BART station in Oakland and robbed seven people, wounding two of them Saturday night, according to agency officials.

Such a crime is not something that has occurred before — at least in recent memory — on a BART station or train.

Little has been made public of the strange event, other than what witnesses told police.

Witnesses told BART police that about 50 juveniles entered the Coliseum Station by jumping the turnstiles at around 9:26 p.m. Saturday.

The crowd of juveniles headed to the platform and then got on a Dublin-bound train and robbed six of the passengers. One person on the platform was also robbed.

Two people suffered injuries to their head or face.

Everything from bags and a purse to cellphones were taken.

The group fled into the nearby neighborhoods adjacent to the station before police arrived.