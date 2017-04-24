Al Sharpton's NAN calls on Arab shopkeepers in Charleston to leave America – Narrative Collapse

James Johnson, the South Carolina president of Al Sharpton’s National Action Network [NAN], held a press conference in front of Andrew’s Discount Market yesterday. This is a convenience store located in North Charleston and run by immigrants.

Johnson referred to the store’s employee as “Arabs” and “foreigners.” He called on them to go back to the Middle East, saying “we want [them] out of our community completely. We want him gone out of the community. They need to go back to their country where their laws are different from our laws.”

Johnson followed up by saying “We sending a message to all the Arab and the foreigner stores in North Charleston and the city of Charleston that we gonna stop you from taking money from our community and putting none back in it.”

He then told the media he would no longer let foreigners “rape our community anymore.” Johnson is an official spokesman for NAN, who speaks on behalf of the group all the time. Johnson was flanked by family members of Tyrone Deon Mazyck. This is a 38-year-old black male who was arrested at the

store for shoplifting on March 29th. Johnson says the men working at the store were too rough in apprehending Mazyck.

The owner of Andrew’s Discount Market says Mazyck pushed the workers and cut them with a knife. Police say they found a pocket knife at the scene.