MOAB drop ordered by US general, Trump approval not needed, officials say | Fox News

The decision to drop the largest non-nuclear bomb ever used in combat was made by the top U.S. commander on the ground, officials told Fox News on Friday, after the so-called "mother of all bombs" was used to obliterate an ISIS target in Afghanistan.

Fox News is told that Gen. John Nicholson made the decision on his own. President Trump’s approval apparently was not needed.

Trump himself declined to say Thursday where the order came from, but stressed that he has given the military complete flexibility.

“We have given [the military] total authorization,” Trump told reporters. “Frankly, that’s why they’ve been so successful lately.”

The Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb, or MOAB, arrived in Afghanistan in early January, and is designed for its psychological effect as much as the damage it causes – the 21,000-pound bomb has a blast radius of one mile.