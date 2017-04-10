NBC Cites Fraudulent Holocaust Organization in Smear on Gorka - Breitbart

As with all such previous attempts, NBC found nothing to prove any extremist ideas or views on the part of Dr. Gorka. And as with all such previous slanders, NBC relied on fraud — this time, in the form of the phony “Anne Frank Center.”

The full name of the bogus front organization is the “Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect” — an ironic title, given that it is a full-throated Democratic Party attack machine that shows no respect for anyone else whatsover.

The self-described “civil rights activist” who leads it, Steven Goldstein, is an LGBT activist who has beclowned himself on cable news over the past few months in his efforts to tarnish President Trump as the second coming of Adolf Hitler.

Breitbart Jerusalem editor Aaron Klein exposed Goldstein and his organization in February. Goldstein is no Holocaust expert: he is merely an ardent Hillary Clinton supporter who found a ready audience for his political schtick among a gullible press corps eager for ammunition in their war against the White House. He has no qualms about exploiting the name and memory of Anne Frank for his purely partisan purposes. It is Holocaust desecration, if not outright denial.