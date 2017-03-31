EXCLUSIVE: In Trump's NSC, Women Run the Show

As women all over the world celebrated Women’s History Month this March, little attention focused on the number of women who form the backbone of President Trump’s National Security Council.

His two deputy national security advisers — K.T. McFarland (pictured above) and Dina Powell, and the person in charge of writing the national security strategy — Nadia Schadlow — are women.

It’s likely the first time that women have held those positions simultaneously — no insignificant fact in a field that’s still male-dominated.

Together, McFarland, Powell and Schadlow bring different strengths to the table.

McFarland is an experienced national security hand, starting at the NSC in 1970, as an 18-year-old college freshman.

“At that time, there were maybe two women who were research assistants, but to be a professional expert on the national security council as a woman, in that era, at the very beginning of the baby boom, that just wasn’t going to be an option for women,” she said.

“It wasn’t that we were discriminated against, it just wasn’t thought of.”