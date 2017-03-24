Blue Lives Matter flag deemed 'racist,' ordered to come down | Fox News

A Florida woman is being told to take down her Blue Lives Matter flag that's been flying for several years now by her homeowners association.

Jeff Gaddie told Action News Jacksonville that his daughter in St. Johns County has been flying the flag to honor him and many other family members who are law enforcement.

"She called to ask why," Gaddie said. "They told her they had received a complaint that it was considered racist, offensive and anti-Black Lives Matter,” he said.