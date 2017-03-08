30 Arrested After Flash Mob Strikes Center City Philadelphia « CBS Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— At least 30 people were arrested after a flash mob of more than 100 teenagers wreaked havoc in Center City Philadelphia Monday evening.

Police say the group gathered in the area of 15th and Market Streets around 5:30 p.m., and began fighting and running in and out of traffic with no regard for others.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross says 20 people were cited for disorderly conduct, while a few others may face more serious charges after several people were violently attacked.

“They were actually beaten, maced and claim to have even been tased,” said Ross. “We know they were assaulted for sure. We had four people, we do not know if charges will be approved on those four. So we’re trying to wait to see, but the whole thing is just idiotic.”

Kenneth Ensigm was sitting in his truck doing paperwork when he saw the rush of people, some jumping on a taxi. “All of a sudden I looked up and saw what looked like 200 teens running from the shops at Liberty Place area,” said Ensigm. “After the initial rush of people I started recording with my iPhone. The teens started dispersing as the police followed them on bicycles. I saw two individuals jumping on top of a parked taxi car at the corner of Ludlow and 17th Street. As the police came closer to the two individuals they jumped off the car and ran.”